Atalaya Mining Copper Earnings Up In Q2; Maintains FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Atalaya Mining Copper, S.A. (ATYM.L), on Tuesday, reported that its second quarter net income increased compared with the previous year. The company also maintained its production guidance for the full year 2026.

For the second quarter, profit before tax increased to 65.42 million euros from 38.30 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 34.7 euros versus 20.3 euros last year.

EBITDA jumped to 78.16 million euros from 55.08 million euros in the previous year.

Operating profit rose to 63.35 million euros from 42.18 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Revenue increased to 147.44 million euros from 124.08 million euros in the previous year.

Further, the company declared an interim dividend of 0.055 euros per ordinary share for H1 2026, up from 0.044 euros per share in the prior-year period.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect full year 2026 copper production at the low end of its original guidance range of 50,000 to 54,000 tonnes.

Silver production is also expected to be at the low end of the original guidance range of 0.9 million to 1.1 million ounces, contained in copper concentrate.

On Monday, Atalaya Mining Copper closed trading 2.43% higher at GBp 992 on the London Stock Exchange.