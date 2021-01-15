Atari Update of the financial calendar

Update of the financial calendar

Paris, January 15, 2021 – The Atari Group will now publish its semi-annual financial report for the half-year ended September 30, 2020, on February 9, 2021

The annual general meeting will be held behind closed doors on February 15, 2021, at 17:00 CET.

Contacts:

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 – pm@atari-sa.com Tel +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on January 15, 2020 at 8:00 am CET.

Attachment