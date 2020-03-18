ATB Financial launches relief program to support Albertans

EDMONTON, March 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Starting immediately, customers will be able to apply for deferred payments for mortgages, personal and business loans. ATB Financial is rolling out a customer relief program to help Albertans through these challenging times.

"We are in uncharted territory as our focus shifts to stopping the spread of Covid-19 for the good of our families, friends, neighbours and the rest of the world," said Curtis Stange, president and CEO of ATB Financial. "Our credit relief program is designed to support Albertans and help you focus on what matters most—your health and your family."

At ATB, our first priority is the well-being of our customers, team members and community. On top of our credit relief program, we have adjusted the way we work to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by:

limiting operating hours and introducing temporary closures

eliminating all unnecessary travel and

supporting team members to work from home.

"We are here for Albertans, through good times and bad, just as we have been for nearly 82 years," said Stange. "This is a time to band together, support and take care of one another. We are resilient and we will get through this together."

To apply for a payment deferral, customers can contact our 24/7 Customer Care Centre at 1-800-332-8383.

For the most up-to-date information, please go to atb.com

