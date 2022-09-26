Atea Pharma Says FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To AT-752 For Treatment Of Dengue

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR) announced Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to AT-752, a novel, orally administered, direct-acting antiviral for the treatment of dengue virus infection.

AT-752, a novel, orally administered direct-acting antiviral derived from Atea's purine nucleotide prodrug platform was designed for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue. It works by impairing the dengue viral polymerase, which then inhibits replication of the virus.

AT-752 is in Phase 2 clinical development and was generally well tolerated in a Phase 1 clinical study. In preclinical studies, AT-752 showed potent in vitro activity against all dengue serotypes, as well as potent in vivo antiviral activity in a small animal model.

