Hercules Capital Aktie
WKN: A0ERTZ / ISIN: US4270965084
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09.11.2026 21:44:39
Atea Secures $200 Mln Credit Facility From Hercules Capital; Shares Up
(RTTNews) - On Monday, Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) secured a credit facility of up to $200 million from Hercules Capital (HTGC).
The funding will strengthen Atea's finances and provide flexibility as it prepares for the potential U.S. launch of its bemnifosbuvir/ruzasvir (BEM/RZR) treatment for chronic hepatitis C, subject to approval.
It will also support the company's clinical development program for hepatitis E.
Atea CEO and Founder Jean-Pierre Sommadossi said the company expects several key milestones in 2027 following positive Phase 3 results for BEM/RZR in hepatitis C.
These include topline results from its second Phase 3 trial, C-FORWARD, in early Q1 2027 and a planned FDA marketing application submission in mid-2027.
The non-dilutive financing provides greater financial flexibility as Atea works toward a potential U.S. product launch in 2028 and future profitability.
On Nasdaq, the shares for Atea are trading 3.37% up at $4.4550.
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29.07.26
|Ausblick: Hercules Technology Growth Capital vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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|Hercules Capital
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|0,40%
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