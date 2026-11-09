Hercules Capital Aktie

Hercules Capital ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0ERTZ / ISIN: US4270965084

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09.11.2026 21:44:39

Atea Secures $200 Mln Credit Facility From Hercules Capital; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) secured a credit facility of up to $200 million from Hercules Capital (HTGC).

The funding will strengthen Atea's finances and provide flexibility as it prepares for the potential U.S. launch of its bemnifosbuvir/ruzasvir (BEM/RZR) treatment for chronic hepatitis C, subject to approval.

It will also support the company's clinical development program for hepatitis E.

Atea CEO and Founder Jean-Pierre Sommadossi said the company expects several key milestones in 2027 following positive Phase 3 results for BEM/RZR in hepatitis C.

These include topline results from its second Phase 3 trial, C-FORWARD, in early Q1 2027 and a planned FDA marketing application submission in mid-2027.

The non-dilutive financing provides greater financial flexibility as Atea works toward a potential U.S. product launch in 2028 and future profitability.

On Nasdaq, the shares for Atea are trading 3.37% up at $4.4550.

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