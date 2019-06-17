Atecs Capital Launches a New Systematic Approach to Crypto Trading

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the market back on its way up in 2019, cryptocurrency trading returns into the spotlight, bringing the need for a proper environment where people can profit and generate returns in the long run. That's the main goal of Atecs Capital, which had designed an entire ecosystem for cryptocurrency traders.

Bitcoin trading

Despite all of the 2,000+ cryptocurrencies on the planet, Bitcoin continues to dominate with strength and remains the most popular digital assets. As the most liquid cryptocurrency and one that sparked interest from many institutional investors, Bitcoin is one of the most attractive instruments for traders, which is why Atecs Capital already included among its 30+ cryptocurrency pairs assets like BTCUSD (Bitcoin – US Dollar), BTCEUR (Bitcoin - Euro), BTCUSDT (Bitcoin - Tether), and even BTCAUD (Bitcoin – Australian Dollar) + other cross pairs.

Bitcoin pairs are the only ones available at Atecs Capital. Litecoin, Ether, XRP, Monero, Dash, and other cryptocurrency pairs are part of the offer, allowing traders to diversify their holdings and build a balanced portfolio.

Trading available for all types of traders

In order to facilitate the access of all people wanting to invest in cryptocurrencies, Atecs Capital had designed an offer that enables anyone to open an account with as little as €250. Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Black accounts are part of the company's offer, all with different features.

The most important ones to be mentioned are a daily market review, pro webinars, price alerts, PIA trading signals, personalized trading strategy, and 1-on-1 trading trainer.

Atecs Capital academy

Fully aware that cryptocurrency trading is a new concept for most of the people, the company had developed an online educational center. It includes a variety of materials, ranging from chart analysis, weekly review, introductory courses, in-depth courses, and free ebooks.

Traders are able to improve their trading skills and also get valuable information from cryptocurrency experts and market analysts.

Compliance with regulation

Since the company offers deposit methods like credit card transfers and wire transfers, besides cryptocurrency deposits, Anti-money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) policies had been set in place, ensuring that clients are able to trade cryptocurrencies in a fully regulated environment.

Summary

Considering the variety of Bitcoin-related pairs and the other 30+ cryptocurrency assets, the diversified offer for any type of trader, the focus on educating traders wanting to learn more about the cryptocurrency industry, and the full compliance with regulation, Atecs Capital is truly providing a new systematic approach to crypto trading and represents a reliable alternative for people wanting to invest in digital assets.

