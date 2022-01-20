Ateliere Creative Technologies Launches Cloud-Based Connect Supply Chain Platform on AWS Marketplace

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that its award-winning Ateliere Connect cloud-native content supply chain platform is now available in AWS Marketplace , an online software store that helps customers find, buy, and use software and services that run on Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). This availability means media and entertainment companies of all sizes can easily purchase Ateliere Connect with just a few clicks, removing the barriers of complicated sourcing projects and legal hassles.

The streamlined AWS Marketplace purchasing process allows customers to use their existing AWS relationships to eliminate lengthy procurement cycles, leverage existing incentives, and take advantage of their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments. Customers will be billed through their AWS account and receive one consolidated invoice.

"Purchasing Ateliere Connect through AWS Marketplace helps customers meet their AWS spending commitments," said Dan Goman, Founder and CEO at Ateliere Creative Technologies. "AWS Marketplace makes it simple for our customers to take advantage of their AWS pricing, purchasing obligations, and volume discount tiers. We are making it easy and cost-effective for customers to rapidly migrate their content libraries and supply chain workflows to the cloud."

Ateliere Connect is a cloud-native digital supply chain platform that handles workflow orchestration for media ingest, management, packaging, and delivery. Ateliere's scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eliminates fragmented workflows and replaces multiple vendors and expensive on-premises infrastructure with a cloud-native solution that rapidly scales to accelerate and automate workflows. Ateliere employs an Interoperable Master Format (IMF) based componentized approach that eliminates duplicate media and maximizes versioning capabilities. The platform delivers significant benefits, including 35 times faster transcoding and reducing storage footprint by more than 75%, equating to millions of dollars saved for content libraries that often measure tens of petabytes.

Availability on AWS Marketplace is the latest step in Ateliere's ongoing growth as the company continues to broaden its presence in worldwide media and entertainment markets, serving studios, broadcasters, and content creators. The biggest movie studio or the smallest indie can use Ateliere to monetize their content and connect with audiences.

Ateliere Connect can be found on AWS Marketplace using this link: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-cosd6vhqwqov6

ABOUT ATELIERE CREATIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Ateliere Entertainment Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers studios, broadcasters, and content creators to reach consumers globally. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates advanced workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is created and developed by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at leading tech companies, including Amazon, Dolby, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft. Find out more https://ateliere.com/ateliere-connect/.

