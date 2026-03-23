Aterian Continues To Discuss Strategic Alternatives, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Aterian, Inc. (ATER), Monday confirmed that it continues to engage in constructive discussions regarding potential strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of assets of the company, a sale of the company, a business combination, a merger or other strategic action.

Further, the company's Board of Directors and executive leadership team, with the assistance of financial and legal advisors, continue to evaluate the proposals, with primary focus on maximizing shareholder value.

The company has also engaged A.G.P / Alliance Global Partners to assist in exploring strategic alternatives.

In the pre-market hours, ATER is climbing 8.00 percent, to $0.6480 on the Nasdaq.