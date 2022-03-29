ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS NAMED A TOP 50 PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM BY BLUWAVE FOR 2022

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BluWave, a private equity-focused B2B Intelligent Marketplace, announces today that Aterian Investment Partners is a recipient of the inaugural 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards . The BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards recognizes firms that represent the top 1% in the PE industry (as determined by BluWave) for innovative practices in due diligence, value creation, PE firm operations, and ESG.

"We are appreciative for this recognition and proud to be a part of innovation within the middle market private equity community. We wake up every day excited to support our diverse portfolio of companies, founders, and management teams in achieving their goals." – Aterian team

The Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Award recipients were selected by BluWave based upon a rigorous assessment in consultation with leading limited partners, investment bankers, and other thought leaders in the private equity ecosystem. BluWave partners with more than 500 private equity firms and has a one-of-a-kind perspective that enables it to uniquely understand best practices and innovation in private equity.

The private equity firms considered for this recognition were assessed across the following criteria:

Proactive Due Diligence Practices

Transformative Value Creation

Progressive Private Equity Firm Operations

ESG

"The private equity industry is rapidly evolving, and we applaud the award-winning firms for their leadership across the four areas measured to achieve new levels of business success," says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. "They are transforming the way private equity helps businesses grow and develop and they deserve this well-earned recognition."

For further information on the BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards, including the selection process, selection criteria, and recipients, please visit https://www.bluwave.net/awards/ .

ABOUT ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Aterian Investment Partners manages approximately $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas. For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com .

ABOUT BLUWAVE

BluWave, LP is an innovative B2B Intelligent Marketplace that uses technology, data, and human ingenuity to connect more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses with best-in-class, pre-vetted, third parties for critical due diligence, value creation, and preparing for sale needs. BluWave's invitation-only Intelligent Marketplace includes private equity-grade service provider groups, independent consultants, and interim executives. Visit www.BluWave.net for more information.

BluWave, LP has not received investment capital from and holds no ownership interest in the PE firms evaluated or recognized under the Top 50 PE Innovator awards program. BluWave received no compensation from any of the PE firms in connection with this awards program. However, BluWave may otherwise provide services to the PE firms and/or portfolio companies, but BluWave confirms that its assessment of the PE firms was independent of any such service arrangements.

