ATHA Energy Announces Appointment of Cliff Revering as Vice President Exploration and Karina Tyne as Director of Corporate Affairs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) ("ATHA” or the "Company”), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts in the world, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Cliff Revering as Vice President Exploration, effective February 14, 2023, and Karina Tyne as Director of Corporate Affairs of the Company, effective February 12, 2023.



Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA commented, "ATHA is very privileged to welcome Mr. Revering and Ms. Tyne to the ATHA team at what we believe is an exciting inflection point for the Company during a time of unprecedented macroeconomic strength in the uranium market. At ATHA, our people are one of the primary cornerstones of our execution strategy, and the addition of Mr. Revering and Ms. Tyne – who have been a part of some of the most significant uranium assets in the world – equips our team with a unique depth of expertise that further positions the Company to unlock value across our exciting foundation of assets.”

Mr. Revering, P.Eng., brings over 28 years of experience in the mining sector, encompassing grass-roots exploration, project evaluation and development, and mine operations. Mr. Revering has extensive uranium expertise spanning North America, Australia, and Africa, and has worked on nearly every major uranium deposit within Canada. Throughout his career, Mr. Revering has served as a Qualified Person related to mineral resources on uranium projects within the Athabasca Basin and Africa, including his role as Chief Geologist at Cameco’s Cigar Lake Uranium Mine during the first five years of mine operations, where Mr. Revering was responsible for managing the geology, geotechnical, and ground freezing departments.

Ms. Tyne, P.Geo., brings a unique blend of experience gained over 16 years in the mining sector including Indigenous engagement, corporate management, as well as exploration and mine geology working on some of the world’s highest-grade uranium deposits, including Cameco’s McArthur River. Dedicated to responsible resource development, Ms. Tyne led community and Indigenous engagement at NexGen Energy, where she played an integral role in the successful negotiation and execution of collaboration agreements with several Indigenous nations. With a diverse and extensive range of experience, Ms. Tyne has managed the development of numerous internal processes and systems through times of both rapid growth and immense regulatory change, including leading the development and implementation of a professional practice management plan for Teck Resources Limited, one of BC’s largest employers of engineers and geoscientists.

ATHA also announces that Doug Adams will transition from VP, Exploration to Director of Basin Exploration and continue to spearhead critical ongoing exploration work within the Company.

About ATHA

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com

For more information, please contact:

Troy Boisjoli

Chief Executive Officer

Email: troy@athaenergy.com

1-306-460-5353

www.athaenergy.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "an opportunity exists," "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks regarding the uncertain nature of mineral exploration; market perception and acceptance of the common shares of the Company and its assets and properties both in Canada and in the United States; commodity pricing; stock market volatility and general market conditions; changes in global and regional demand for products; the business prospects of ATHA, competition; inflation; trade uncertainties as a result of, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war and changes to global trade restrictions and tariffs; the availability of credit on commercially reasonable terms; foreign exchange risks; legal and regulatory risks (including changes in law or regulation); risks related to relationships with stakeholders including any first nations or aboriginal groups; costs of inputs; weather and other acts of god and their impact on activities proposed to by carried on by ATHA; and the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of ATHA's final prospectus dated March 23, 2023 available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect ATHA; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. There is no assurance that any benefit will be derived by any party as a result of the information presented in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and ATHA expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

