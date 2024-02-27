ATHA Energy Announces Appointment of Ryan Gaffney as Senior Vice President, Business Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) ("ATHA” or the "Company”), holder of the largest uranium exploration portfolio in two of the highest-grade uranium districts in the world, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ryan Gaffney as Senior Vice President, Business Development of the Company, effective February 26, 2023.



Troy Boisjoli, CEO of ATHA commented, "We are very fortunate to welcome Mr. Gaffney and his decades of capital markets and resource experience to the ATHA team, as we continue to place an emphasis on putting together a world-class team of experienced professionals. Looking ahead, we believe ATHA’s dominant land position in multiple high-grade uranium basins allows us to execute ATHA’s exploration and development strategy from a position of strength and are very excited about how the addition of Mr. Gaffney will help us leverage this generational opportunity in the uranium sector.”

Mr. Gaffney has extensive experience providing corporate finance services to mining and oil and gas companies including debt, equity and M&A origination and advice. Previously, Mr. Gaffney was Managing Director with the investment bank Canaccord Genuity, where he worked between Canadian and UK capital markets from 2002 to 2015. He was also a Non-Executive Director of Australian Stock Exchange listed Auroch Minerals Limited from 2016 to 2019 and CFO of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited from 2020 to 2024. Mr. Gaffney holds a BSBA from the Daniels College of Business, University of Denver, CO.

ATHA is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. ATHA holds the largest cumulative exploration package in each of the Athabasca Basin and Thelon Basin, two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries, with 6.4 million total acres along with a 10% carried interest portfolio of claims in the Athabasca Basin operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and Iso Energy Ltd.

For more information visit www.athaenergy.com

Troy Boisjoli

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@athaenergy.com

1-306-460-5353

www.athaenergy.com

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "targets," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "an opportunity exists," "is positioned," "estimates," "intends," "assumes," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will" or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved." Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by ATHA as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks regarding the uncertain nature of mineral exploration; market perception and acceptance of the common shares of the Company and its assets and properties both in Canada and in the United States; commodity pricing; stock market volatility and general market conditions; changes in global and regional demand for products; the business prospects of ATHA, competition; inflation; trade uncertainties as a result of, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war and changes to global trade restrictions and tariffs; the availability of credit on commercially reasonable terms; foreign exchange risks; legal and regulatory risks (including changes in law or regulation); risks related to relationships with stakeholders including any first nations or aboriginal groups; costs of inputs; weather and other acts of god and their impact on activities proposed to by carried on by ATHA; and the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of ATHA's final prospectus dated March 23, 2023 available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect ATHA; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. There is no assurance that any benefit will be derived by any party as a result of the information presented in this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and ATHA expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



