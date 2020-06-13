Athenex Oncology launches Facing MBC Together campaign to address isolation for people living with metastatic breast cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. and CHICAGO, June 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Athenex Oncology, a U.S. based division of Athenex, launched Facing MBC Together – a public education and patient support campaign that addresses isolation for people living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). In addition to providing a unique digital resource that enables the provision of practical and emotional support to individuals with MBC, the campaign, which Athenex Oncology unveiled at the Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) 2020 Virtual Conference on Metastatic Breast Cancer, highlights the stories of nine people of diverse ages and backgrounds who share their insights about the challenges they face, sources of support, and words of encouragement for others living with this advanced form of breast cancer.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8724751-athenex-oncology-facing-mbc-together/

Athenex Oncology is launching Facing MBC Together in recognition of the prevalence and impact of isolation on the lives of individuals with MBC. In a recent survey of 273 MBC patients and survivors from Cancer Support Community's Cancer Experience Registry® (CER), nearly one-third of participants reported moderate to very serious concern about feeling lonely or isolated.1 Such findings suggest that isolation is a growing yet underappreciated phenomenon in the MBC community.

"The Facing MBC Together campaign reflects our desire to support the metastatic breast cancer community in meaningful ways," said Timothy Cook, senior vice president, global oncology at Athenex. "Its launch is especially timely, as the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated patients' feelings of loneliness and isolation. By sharing the stories of a diverse group of people with MBC – eight women and one man – we aim to motivate patients to seek help to alleviate their isolation, and to remind them that they are not alone."

The centerpiece of the Facing MBC Together campaign is a digital resource designed to enable those living with MBC to create a private support group to positively impact their well-being and/or lessen some of the burden of their day-to-day tasks. The resource features numerous tools, including a customizable calendar that allows supporters to fulfill a loved one's everyday requests such as driving them to treatment, walking a pet, delivering meals, or picking up groceries; a real-time video channel that lets people connect live, one-to-one, or in a group chat; a health update blog that may be used to share medical updates or other information about the people and family living with MBC; and a photo and video gallery, by which supporters can upload visual images to lift their loved one's spirits, offer encouragement, and rally support.

"I'm proud to be part of Facing MBC Together, and also glad to have access to the campaign's resources, especially during this difficult time," said Stephanie, a nurse who is one of the patients profiled in Facing MBC Together. "The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our access to cancer treatments, clinical trials, and medical attention, and for many of us our mental health needs are being ignored. Living with MBC has helped me to deal with panic, uncertainty, and isolation. Facing MBC Together, with its tangible resources, is invaluable for staying organized and getting extra support where needed."

For more information about Facing MBC Together, visit FacingMBCtogether.com

About Athenex Oncology

Athenex Oncology is a U.S.-based division of Athenex, Inc. (Athenex) (NASDAQ: ATNX). Athenex's pipeline includes small-molecule, biologic, and cellular-based anticancer therapies, and comprises a range of therapeutic approaches designed to improve patient care by addressing specific therapeutic limitations. The Athenex Oncology brand was established in 2019 to provide accessible information and multiple resources to oncology customers, including healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers, who may benefit from Athenex's broad pipeline of innovative oncology products. By rethinking the challenges associated with certain anticancer treatments, Athenex Oncology can help expand the range of available treatment options for patients.

For more information about Athenex Oncology, please visit www.AthenexOncology.com

About Athenex, Inc.

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

For more information, please visit www.athenex.com

Reference

1 Zaleta AK, Miller MF, McManus S, Clark KA, Jaisle A, Saxton MC. Predictors of social function and feelings of isolation among metastatic breast cancer survivors. In: Proceedings of the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. 2019 Dec. 10-14; San Antonio, TX. Cancer Research 2020;80(4 Suppl):Abstract nr P2-13-12.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athenex-oncology-launches-facing-mbc-together-campaign-to-address-isolation-for-people-living-with-metastatic-breast-cancer-301075377.html

SOURCE Athenex Oncology