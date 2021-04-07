Athletico Physical Therapy Announces New Chief Financial Officer

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy announced Dan Doyle as the organization's new Chief Financial Officer. Doyle will lead all Finance operations, including FP&A, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Audit, and Athletico's Billing Center located in Westmont, IL.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan to Athletico's senior management team," said Ron Rodgers, CEO of Athletico Physical Therapy. "His previous experience and extensive knowledge in leading financial operations within healthcare businesses will further drive our business forward. I am confident that he will be able to create a scalable and sustainable revenue growth plan for our organization and will be an excellent addition to the Athletico team."

Dan started his career as an auditor at Arthur Anderson and KPMG. He then joined Walgreens and held a number of senior roles, including Internal Audit Director, Divisional CFO – Innovation, Finance Officer – Retail Pharmacy, and Divisional Vice President – Pharmacy, Healthcare and Retail Operations. In his final role at Walgreens, Dan was responsible for leading finance in support of Walgreens' U.S. pharmacy business and store operations supporting over 9,000 retail and specialty pharmacy locations and $70 billion in revenue. Most recently, Dan was Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at Aspen Dental Management Inc.

"I am extremely excited to join the Athletico Physical Therapy team," said Dan Doyle. "I look forward to supporting Athletico's growth aspirations and scaling their best in class patient care model. Healthcare continues to be an incredibly dynamic industry and Athletico's core competencies, key strategies and priorities are very inspiring."

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 525 locations throughout 12 states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

