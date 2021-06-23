Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Lee's Summit

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Lee's Summit and is conveniently located next to the newly opened Starbucks at the 150/291 junction. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/LeesSummitMO.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Lee's Summit clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"As Facility Manager for Athletico, I'm most excited about the opportunity to spread Athletico's core values into a new market and reaching new individuals", said Reese Bennett, MPH, PT, DPT, OCS and Clinic Manager of Athletico Lee's Summit. "I look forward to providing empowering physical therapy experiences to help improve the health and wellness of those within my community!"

Services available at Athletico Lee's Summit include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

– We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

– Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level. Home Therapy – Whether you are planning a surgery, having difficulty leaving your home due to mobility or transportation issues, or would simply prefer the convenience of receiving physical or occupational therapy services in the privacy and comfort of your home – our home therapy services can be a great solution for you.

Additionally, Athletico Lee's Summit:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Lee's Summit

159 SW Highway 150

Lee's Summit, MO, 64082

Phone: 816-944-3003

www.athletico.com/LeesSummitMO

LeesSummitMO@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 545 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

