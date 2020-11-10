Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a second location in Olathe on Monday, November 9th that is conveniently located off of S Parker Street and Santa Fe St near Starbucks and Price Chopper. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit athletico.com/OlatheSantaFeKS.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Olathe (Santa Fe/K-7) clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to get to know a wide range of individuals in the community of all ages who will benefit from Physical Therapy," said Ethan Gechter, PT, DPT, ATC and Clinic Manager of Athletico Olathe (Santa Fe/K-7). "I look forward to building relationships and having a positive impact on the fast-growing western Olathe community."

Services available at Athletico Olathe (Santa Fe/K-7) include:

Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

– Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

– If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

– Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. ACL 3P Program – Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

– Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level. Graston Technique ® – This technique uses six patented stainless steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of

– This technique uses six patented stainless steel instruments to detect and treat scar tissue and soft-tissue restrictions that may be contributing to your pain symptoms and ability to perform activities of Hip rehabilitation – Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving.

– Whether you have pain or tightness in your hips or need rehabilitation before or after a hip surgery, our specialists can provide safe and effective treatment to keep you moving. Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.

– Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery. Gymnastics and cheerleading – Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Movement assessments can be performed to improve postural awareness, address strength and flexibility deficits, and maximize the function of each athlete.

– Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Movement assessments can be performed to improve postural awareness, address strength and flexibility deficits, and maximize the function of each athlete. COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

Additionally, Athletico Olathe (Santa Fe/K-7):

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Olathe (Santa Fe/K-7)

141 S Parker St

Olathe, KS 66061

913-538-5453

athletico.com/OlatheSantaFeKS

OlatheSantaFeKS@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICO

