Athonet Showcases 5G and CBRS Private Network Solutions at MWC Vegas and WISPApalooza

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, will demonstrate its mobile core for LTE, 5G and CBRS at Mobile World Congress, September 28-30, in booth W2.1448 and at WISPApalooza, October 3-6, in booth #706, both in Las Vegas.

To help IT professionals quickly and easily step into a private network, Athonet will showcase both the CBRS and 5G Starter kits. The kits include the Athonet mobile core, SIM cards, a choice of radio and other components designed to get companies started realizing the benefits of private networks.

Athonet will also highlight its 5G-SA core to demonstrate 5G slicing capabilities as well as how to bring up a 5G private network in the cloud with automatic deployment in less than 10 minutes. This enables IT professionals to set up and test new services quickly that can be delivered over a private network without setting up a monolithic network for testing new application integration and environments.

For mission-critical applications, Athonet offers a Tactical Backpack that is a standalone LTE or 5G network that is field-proven for secure, tactical and rapid deployment.

Athonet's mobile core will also be demonstrated as part of SuperMicro's "Private Edge in-a-box with SuperMEC" demo in booth w2.824. SuperMEC is a distributed Multi-access Edge Computing platform that monitors and manages broad portfolio of multi-generation, edge-optimized Supermicro and compliant 3rd-party servers, and their workloads through a micro-cloud lifecycle management feature set. SuperMEC provides a unified dashboard to administer connected devices at the edge of private enterprises over 4G/5G and other access technology. SuperMEC enables IaaS, Vertical SaaS and Monitor-as-a-Service features, which are essential to smart manufacturing, telco cloud, retail, telemedicine, and smart city use cases. Athonet's scalable, reliable, and secure mobile core, empowers the network manager to choose their own radio while still providing the ability to scale from one to millions of subscribers.

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

