12.07.2022 14:15:00
ATI Announces Webcast for Second Quarter 2022 Results
DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI (NYSE: ATI) will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be conducted after the Company's planned release of second quarter results. The conference call will be broadcast, and accompanying presentation slides will be available, at ATImaterials.com. To access the broadcast, visit ATImaterials.com and select "Conference Call." Conference call replay will be available on ATImaterials.com.ATI: Proven to Perform.
ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com.
