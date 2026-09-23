ATI Technologies Aktie

ATI Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 888576 / ISIN: CA0019411036

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.09.2026 19:55:01

ATI Senior VP Timothy Harris Sells 16,500 Shares

Timothy J. Harris, Senior VP and CDIO of ATI (NYSE:ATI), sold 16,500 shares of common stock on Aug. 31, 2026, for a total value of $3.5 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($210.01); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($204.20).

ATI is a global leader in specialized materials manufacturing with a market capitalization of $25.2 billion as of this writing and TTM revenues of $4.7 billion, employing approximately 7,600 personnel across its operations. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary alloy development capabilities, vertically integrated supply chain, and long-standing relationships with mission-critical end markets. ATI's strategic positioning in high-growth sectors such as aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing supports its premium valuation and operational performance.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ATI Technologies Inc.

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu ATI Technologies Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Minus in den Feierabend - 7.000-Punkte-Marke erstmals geknackt -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- US-Börsen schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenso nachgab. Die US-Börsen gaben nach. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen