ATI Senior VP Timothy Harris Sells 16,500 Shares

Timothy J. Harris, Senior VP and CDIO of ATI (NYSE:ATI), sold 16,500 shares of common stock on Aug. 31, 2026, for a total value of $3.5 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($210.01); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($204.20).

ATI is a global leader in specialized materials manufacturing with a market capitalization of $25.2 billion as of this writing and TTM revenues of $4.7 billion, employing approximately 7,600 personnel across its operations. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its proprietary alloy development capabilities, vertically integrated supply chain, and long-standing relationships with mission-critical end markets. ATI's strategic positioning in high-growth sectors such as aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing supports its premium valuation and operational performance.

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