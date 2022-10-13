ATIF Holdings Announces Formation of ATIF Business Management LLC

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF) (the "Company," or "ATIF"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, announces the formation of a subsidiary ATIF Business Management LLC (the "ABM"), to serve the needs of entrepreneurs in corporate services worldwide.

The board of ATIF took this action in response to clients' business needs and requirements. ABM is 100% owned by ATIF, and it facilitates domestic and offshore company incorporation and provides various corporate solutions, including accounting services, virtual/physical offices, legal consultation, trademark/patent registration, etc.

Jun Liu, President, Chairman of the Board, and CEO of ATIF, commented, "Many foreign entrepreneurs are full of creative ideas with innovative business models; however, they often stumble upon local corporate laws and regulations, which includes ATIF's clients. The purpose of ABM is to accelerate the growth and success of entrepreneurial companies through an array of business support resources and services so that entrepreneurs can focus on pursuing their business dreams."

ABM is led by a group of diverse business professionals with expertise in international business law, accounting/taxation, and business strategies. ABM serves as a part of ATIF's continuing efforts to guide businesses going IPO.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management, and investment businesses, with offices in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the United States. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award," the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

To learn more about IPOEX, our financial services platform, please visit: https://www.ipoex.com/

For more information about NFTDPO, our NFT service division, please visit https://nftdpo.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients, complete projects for clients, and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its NFT collection; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its NFT platform and business due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in governmental regulation, or other economic and policy factors; the ability of the Company to continue compliance with the development of applicable regulatory regulations in connection with blockchain, digital assets and the NFT industry; the possibility that the Company's ongoing NFT services may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atif-holdings-announces-formation-of-atif-business-management-llc-301648193.html

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited