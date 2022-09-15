ATIF Holdings Limited President of Investment Ian Zhiliang Zhou Names 2022 Forbes China Global 100 Outstanding Chinese

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF) (the "Company," or "ATIF"), a holding company providing business and financial consulting services in Asia and North America, is pleased to announce its President of Investment, Ian Zhiliang Zhou, has been named one of 2022 Forbes China Global 100 Outstanding Chinese (the "Forbes list"), a recognition of ATIF's efforts in the past to provide a full range of international financial services to companies around the world.

Ian Zhiliang Zhou, President of Investment of ATIF, was named as one of the "Potential Elite" along with other outstanding company founders or co-founders. 2022 Forbes China Global 100 Outstanding Chinese released on September 13, 2022, focusing on overseas young talents and entrepreneurs, selecting 100 outstanding global Chinese representatives from two major fields: business and culture in various regions, including the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The Forbes list has three major categories: Business Leader, Outstanding People, and Potential Elite. This year's Potential Elite were selected on the basis of at least one of $10 million in total revenue and valuation, except in the humanities.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with business service centers around the world, ATIF specializes in providing international SMEs with comprehensive guidance on accessing international capital markets and establishing ongoing access to international financing. ATIF has a professional and experienced cross-border financial services team. Since its inception, the Company has provided diversified IPO and financing advisory services to nearly 100 companies in North America and Asia, making it a highly influential and well-known international IPO advisory service provider.

Since he joined the company, Mr. Zhou has managed all the aspects of ATIF's business promotion, corporate investment and global operations in the United States. Mr. Zhou brought his extensive corporate management knowledge and investment management experience to ATIF, helping the Company emerge from the epidemic and achieve growth during 2021, with total annual revenue growing 45% year-over-year and annual losses down 48% year-over-year. In 2022, Mr. Zhou developed ATIF's North American IPO advisory business and successfully signed IPO advisory and investment agreements with several outstanding local companies, including Armstrong Logistic Inc., one of the largest cross-border warehousing and logistics companies in California, iDea Electronics, an energy storage company in California, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, a benchmark motor vehicle company in Texas, and Solarever Ltd., a leading new energy company in Mexico. ATIF is expected to achieve a turnaround and multi-fold revenue growth in FY2022. Mr. Zhou founded Gnisco Consulting Company, a cross-border corporate consulting firm, which helped several Chinese manufacturing companies to successfully expand into the US market. He has worked in the financial sector at MGM International Corp. where he held several key positions with courageous and strategic leadership skills. Mr. Zhou also has an outstanding track record of successful corporate investments.

Mr. Zhou currently enrolls in the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) MBA program and graduated from California State Polytechnic University with a master's degree in business management and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) with a bachelor's degree in gaming management.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

ATIF Holdings Limited ("ATIF") is a holding group with business consulting, asset management, and investment businesses, with offices in Los Angeles, California, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. ATIF mainly provides IPO Advisory Services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the United States. ATIF was awarded the "Top 10 Best Listed Companies 2019" from the "Golden Bauhinia Award," the highest award in Hong Kong's financial and securities industry. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/ .

To learn more about IPOEX, our financial services platform, please visit: https://www.ipoex.com/

For more information about NFTDPO, our NFT service division, please visit https://nftdpo.com/.

Follow ATIF on Social Media:

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

LinkedIn

Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: future financial and operating results, including revenues, income, expenditures, cash balances and other financial items; ability to manage growth and expansion; current and future economic and political conditions; ability to compete in an industry with low barriers to entry; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; ability to attract new clients, complete projects for clients, and further enhance brand recognition; ability to hire and retain qualified management personnel and key employees; trends and competition in the financial consulting services industry; a pandemic or epidemic; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could affect the Company's ability to continue successful development and launch of its NFT collection; the possibility that the Company may not succeed in developing its NFT platform and business due to, among other things, changes in the business environment, competition, changes in governmental regulation, or other economic and policy factors; the ability of the Company to continue compliance with the development of applicable regulatory regulations in connection with blockchain, digital assets and the NFT industry; the possibility that the Company's ongoing NFT services may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other factors listed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions you that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atif-holdings-limited-president-of-investment-ian-zhiliang-zhou-names-2022-forbes-china-global-100-outstanding-chinese-301625058.html

SOURCE ATIF Holdings Limited