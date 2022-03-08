|
08.03.2022 20:28:00
ATIS Expands to Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio
ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Testing and Inspection Services (ATIS), the largest full-service elevator management, inspection, and consulting services company in the U.S., has opened new offices in Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Leading these new elevator consulting markets will be ATIS elevator consultants Jeff Valentine, Mike Brown, and David Newmoyer, respectively, each with deep industry experience in elevator service, repair, and modernization.
ATIS Elevator Consulting provides new elevator construction and modernization design and pre-design services, project management/administration, maintenance management and maintenance audits. The addition of these elevator consulting offices significantly expands the ability of ATIS to deliver full-service elevator and escalator management and consulting services for building owners, managers, contractors, and architects.
"ATIS is pioneering a technology-forward and innovative approach to solving today's challenges with vertical transportation, and we are excited about this expansion of our consulting practice," said ATIS President Chip Smith. "Our team of over 200 professionals are improving elevator safety, compliance and performance in these new locations and throughout the world."
"ATIS is a rapidly expanding leader in the elevator and escalator industry, and we are proud to be adding this tremendous talent as we continue to innovate in the delivery of our full-service conveyance management and consulting services," said National Co-Director of Elevator Consulting Dave Hardin. "Jeff, Mike and David are incredibly knowledgeable, and their experience and expertise will help us continue to deliver actionable insights and peace of mind to our customers."
About ATIS
Founded in 2013, ATIS has quickly become the leading full-service elevator management, consulting, and inspection services company in the U.S., with more than 140 Qualified Elevator Inspectors (QEIs) servicing all 50 states. ATIS is leading the industry with its proprietary conveyance management software that leverages remote monitoring and inspection/violation tracking to significantly improve device safety, compliance, and performance. For more information about ATIS, please visit https://atis.com/.
Media Contact:
For ATIS
Sheldon Ripson
sheldon@spokemarketing.com
636-751-5733
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atis-expands-to-madison-wisconsin-des-moines-iowa-and-cincinnati-ohio-301498297.html
SOURCE ATIS
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen kräftig tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen Erholungskurs ein. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich. In Fernost geht es nach unten.