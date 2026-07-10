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10.07.2026 18:31:01
AtkinsRéalis, Scout Engineering Sign MOU To Pursue Infrastructure Projects Across Canada
(RTTNews) - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (ATRL.TO) said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indigenous-owned Scout Engineering & Consulting Ltd. to jointly pursue engineering, infrastructure and related project opportunities across Canada.
The agreement establishes a framework for a long-term strategic partnership focused on advancing Indigenous participation while supporting major infrastructure, energy, transportation, defence and industrial projects.
The companies said the collaboration will combine Scout's Indigenous knowledge, technical expertise and community relationships with AtkinsRéalis' engineering, design and project delivery capabilities to strengthen community capacity and create long-term economic opportunities.
Under the memorandum, the partners intend to collaborate on engineering, project management, environmental services, Indigenous advisory services, governance, economic development, community infrastructure and other major projects nationwide.
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