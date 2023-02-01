|
01.02.2023 16:33:01
Atkore Gains 10% On Upbeat Quarterly Results, Increased Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Atkore Inc. (ATKR) are gaining more than 10% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results. The company raised its full-year outlook above analysts' view.
Profit for the first quarter declined to $173.49 million or $4.2 per share from $204.84 million or $4.32 per share last year.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were $4.61 per share, that beat the average estimate af analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $3.98 per share.
Sales for the quarter declined to $833.82 million from $840.8 million last year, primarily attributed to decreased average selling prices across the company's products. The consensus estimate was for $818.45 million.
Looking forward, the company has raised its full-year earnings per share outlook to the range of $15.85 - $17.75. The consensus estimate stands at $14.48 per share.
AKTR, currently at $142.78, touched a new high of $145.18 this morning.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)