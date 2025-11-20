Atkore International Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALP3 / ISIN: US0476491081
|
20.11.2025 14:14:01
Atkore Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates As Q4 Adj. EPS Misses View; Shares Down 6.8%
(RTTNews) - Atkore, Inc. (ATKR) announced Thursday a net loss for the fourth quarter of $54.42 million or $1.62 per share, compared to net income of $73.12 million or $2.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.69 per share, compared to $2.43 per share last year.
Net sales for the quarter declined to $752.01 million from $788.30 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on net sales of $733.61 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead, the company expects adjusted earnings for the first quarter in a range of $0.55 to $0.75 per share and for the full-year 2026 in a range of $5.05 to $5.55 per share.
The Street is looking for earnings of $1.07 per share for the first quarter and $5.41 per share for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
19.11.25
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.25
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atkore International Group Inc
|57,62
|3,48%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinig - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Am Donnerstag stiegen sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt an. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit kräftigen Zuschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.