20.05.2022 00:21:00

Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore”), today announced the acquisition of the assets of Talon Products, LLC, a provider of patented, non-metallic, injection molded cable cleats for use in power distribution applications. Sold as Talon® Cable Cleats, the product supports and holds electrical cables when installed at intervals along the length of cable. Additionally, the cleats secure cables and minimize movement in the event of a short circuit or other emergency. The Talon Cable Cleat easily mounts on ladder-type cable trays, framing channel strut or structural surfaces without cumbersome mounting brackets, providing a lower total installed cost. (www.hugtherung.com).

"The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore’s existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs,” commented Mark Lamps, President of Atkore’s Safety & Infrastructure business. "Talon Cable Cleats are an innovative product that is non-magnetic, non-conductive, and resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture and corrosion. We’re proud to offer this high-quality product, which has a vital role in helping improve worker safety and limiting equipment damage during a short circuit event.”

Talon Products is a small business headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana and will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atkore International Group Inc 99,40 1,68% Atkore International Group Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen