Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore”), today announced the acquisition of the assets of Talon Products, LLC, a provider of patented, non-metallic, injection molded cable cleats for use in power distribution applications. Sold as Talon® Cable Cleats, the product supports and holds electrical cables when installed at intervals along the length of cable. Additionally, the cleats secure cables and minimize movement in the event of a short circuit or other emergency. The Talon Cable Cleat easily mounts on ladder-type cable trays, framing channel strut or structural surfaces without cumbersome mounting brackets, providing a lower total installed cost. (www.hugtherung.com).

"The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore’s existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs,” commented Mark Lamps, President of Atkore’s Safety & Infrastructure business. "Talon Cable Cleats are an innovative product that is non-magnetic, non-conductive, and resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture and corrosion. We’re proud to offer this high-quality product, which has a vital role in helping improve worker safety and limiting equipment damage during a short circuit event.”

Talon Products is a small business headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana and will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

