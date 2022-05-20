|
20.05.2022 00:21:00
Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition of Talon Products, LLC
Atkore Inc. ("Atkore”), today announced the acquisition of the assets of Talon Products, LLC, a provider of patented, non-metallic, injection molded cable cleats for use in power distribution applications. Sold as Talon® Cable Cleats, the product supports and holds electrical cables when installed at intervals along the length of cable. Additionally, the cleats secure cables and minimize movement in the event of a short circuit or other emergency. The Talon Cable Cleat easily mounts on ladder-type cable trays, framing channel strut or structural surfaces without cumbersome mounting brackets, providing a lower total installed cost. (www.hugtherung.com).
"The acquisition of Talon Products seamlessly integrates with Atkore’s existing product portfolio to provide a robust solution for cable management needs,” commented Mark Lamps, President of Atkore’s Safety & Infrastructure business. "Talon Cable Cleats are an innovative product that is non-magnetic, non-conductive, and resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture and corrosion. We’re proud to offer this high-quality product, which has a vital role in helping improve worker safety and limiting equipment damage during a short circuit event.”
Talon Products is a small business headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana and will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519006048/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Nachrichten
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.01.22
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.21
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Atkore International Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atkore International Group Inc
|99,40
|1,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.