12.07.2022 23:00:00
Atkore Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that the Company will release its 3rd Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.
Conference Call Information
Dial In:
888-330-2446 (Domestic)
240-789-2732 (International)
Conf ID:
5592214
A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Monday, August 22, 2022.
Replay Information
Dial In:
800-770-2030 (Domestic)
647-362-9199 (International)
Conf ID:
5592214
To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
