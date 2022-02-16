|
Atkore Inc. to Participate at Citi’s 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
Atkore Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at Citi’s 2022 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:30 am Eastern Time.
A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, February 24, 2023.
To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
