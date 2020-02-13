Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate at Citi’s 2020 Global Industrials Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets, today announced that Bill Waltz, Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Citi Global Industrials Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com (http://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available until May 20, 2020.

About Atkore International Group Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and mechanical products and solutions for the construction and industrial markets. The company manufactures a broad range of end-to-end integrated products and solutions that are critical to its customers’ businesses. With 4,000 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, we meet our customers’ needs by providing unmatched quality, delivery and value across a robust product portfolio. To learn more, please visit us as www.atkore.

