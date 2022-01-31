Atkore Releases 2021 Sustainability Report and Announces Sustainability Commitments for 2025

Atkore Inc. (the "Company” or "Atkore”) (NYSE: ATKR) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company’s environment, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include management of natural resources, health & safety, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), and employee engagement. In addition, the Company’s efforts related to ESG have been recognized recently by several leading independent organizations.

"Sustainability is central to the strength, safety, and longevity of Atkore, and we have continued to implement and execute a range of initiatives during 2021 to improve the sustainability and performance of our business,” said Atkore’s President and CEO Bill Waltz. "In addition, we are committed to executing key initiatives that drive progress in these areas over the next several years as well with the announcement of our 2025 Sustainability Targets. As we continue our journey of Building Better Together, we remain focused on sustainable business practices for the benefit of our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities.”

Highlights of Atkore’s 2021 Sustainability Report:

"Let’s Make it Home”: Atkore’s new safety brand, which represents the Company’s dedication to creating a place where every one of its employees feels respected, appreciated, and safe, every day.

Atkore’s new safety brand, which represents the Company’s dedication to creating a place where every one of its employees feels respected, appreciated, and safe, every day. Electrification Transition : Atkore’s products are critical in the global transition to a lower-carbon economy and contribute to customers’ ability to generate clean energy. Atkore is committed to increasing investment in sustainable product development and adoption.

: Atkore’s products are critical in the global transition to a lower-carbon economy and contribute to customers’ ability to generate clean energy. Atkore is committed to increasing investment in sustainable product development and adoption. Water Transmission: Atkore offers a comprehensive line of PVC plumbing and water piping products, which are durable, effective, and provide our customers with peace of mind thanks to maintenance-free performance.

Atkore offers a comprehensive line of PVC plumbing and water piping products, which are durable, effective, and provide our customers with peace of mind thanks to maintenance-free performance. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion : In 2021, Atkore launched unconscious bias training for all salaried employees and introduced DEI topics into its onboarding and immersion program—reflecting its ambition to embed equity and inclusion across all parts of its operations.

: In 2021, Atkore launched unconscious bias training for all salaried employees and introduced DEI topics into its onboarding and immersion program—reflecting its ambition to embed equity and inclusion across all parts of its operations. 2025 Sustainability Targets : Atkore is committed to driving positive ESG impacts, and the Company has set four goals in the following areas: Reduce Scope 1 & Scope 2 GHG intensity by 10% from 58.2 metric tons of CO 2 e per million USD to 52.4 metric tons of CO 2 e per million USD 1 Increase percentage of sites meeting annual team-based safety observations (TBSO) targets to 80% Achieve 30% diversity across the Senior Leadership Team Increase participation in employee engagement and alignment survey to 80%

: Atkore is committed to driving positive ESG impacts, and the Company has set four goals in the following areas:

Additionally, Atkore is pleased to announce that its ESG and sustainability efforts have been recently recognized by several leading independent organizations as follows:

Ranked 48 th in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2022.

in Newsweek’s list of for 2022. Designated as a Great Place to Work ® Certified company for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

® Certified company for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award , issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. Achieved a score of 85 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index based on the Company’s inaugural submission. The Corporate Equality Index is the leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

based on the Company’s inaugural submission. The Corporate Equality Index is the leading benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Received a Bronze Rating from EcoVadis related to the Company’s sustainability. EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains.

"We are excited and pleased to receive these external recognitions, as each is a testament to our strong culture and reaffirms our commitment to our mission and our values,” added Mr. Waltz.

The 2021 Atkore Sustainability Report was prepared in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standard for Electrical & Electronic Equipment (RT-EE version 2018–10) but is not fully in accordance with either standard. The report is now available on the company’s website.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world. With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

1 Revenue used to calculate future GHG emissions intensity will be adjusted to remove the impact of changes in average selling prices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005172/en/