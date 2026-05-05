Atkore International Group Aktie

Atkore International Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ALP3 / ISIN: US0476491081

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.05.2026 14:10:49

Atkore Reports Wider Q2 Loss, Maintains FY26 Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR), a manufacturer of electrical products, on Tuesday reported a wider net loss for the second quarter compared to the prior year despite an increase in revenue.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Atkore were gaining 3.53 percent, trading at $76.25, after closing Monday's regular trading 1.17 percent lower.

Net loss widened by 147.9 percent, to $124.07 million or $3.65 per share from $50.06 million or $1.46 per share for the prior-year period, driven by increased expenses, especially litigation settlement expenses of $136.5 million, which were absent last year.

On the other hand, adjusted net income came in at $41.85 million or $1.23 per share compared with $70.00 million or $2.04 per share, a year before.

Adjusted EBITDA was $81.05 million versus $116.41 million, in the prior year.

However, quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent to $731.38 million from $701.73 million, attributed to increased sales volume of $32.3 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the Company is maintaining its estimated range of Adjusted EBITDA at $340 to $360 million, and Adjusted net income per diluted share at $5.05 to $5.55.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc

mehr Nachrichten