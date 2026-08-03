Atkore International Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALP3 / ISIN: US0476491081
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03.08.2026 18:05:06
Atkore Stock Surges 28% On Prysmian Acquisition And Q3 Results
(RTTNews) - Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares jumped $20.50, or 28.10 percent, to $93.46 on Monday, after the electrical products maker reported third-quarter results and announced it has agreed to be acquired by Italy's Prysmian S.p.A. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $3.8 billion. The stock opened at $93.40 and traded between $93.32 and $93.60 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded in a 52-week range of $53.49 to $93.60. Trading volume reached 4.29 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 0.42 million shares.
Under the agreement, Atkore shareholders will receive $95.00 per share in cash, representing a 30 percent premium to the company's July 31 closing price. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026.
Separately, Atkore reported third-quarter net earnings of $0.745 million, or $0.02 per share, down from $42.962 million, or $1.25 per share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $50 million litigation settlement and transaction-related costs.
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Nachrichten zu Atkore International Group Inc
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07:01
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Atkore International Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Atkore International Group zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|Atkore International Group Inc
|81,20
|29,20%
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