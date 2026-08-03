Atkore To Be Acquired By Italy's Prysmian In $3.8 Bln Deal; Atkore Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Atkore Inc. (ATKR), a manufacturer of electrical, safety and infrastructure products, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY.MI), an Italian power and telecom wire provider, in an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of around $3.8 billion.

Separately, Atkore reported a steep decline in third-quarter net income, even as net sales improved on higher volume and price.

In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares for Atkore were trading 20 percent higher at $87.55, after closing Friday's trading 2.76 percent up.

On the Milan Stock Exchange, Prysmian shares were gaining 0.46 percent, trading at 120.75 euros.

Under the agreement, Atkore shareholders will receive $95.00 per share in cash for each share of the company. The per share purchase price represents a premium of approximately 30 percent to Atkore's closing share price of $72.96 on July 31. The price also represents around 57 percent premium to Atkore's closing share price of $60.69 on September 29, 2025, the last trading day before Atkore announced its initial strategic review.

The transaction is targeted to close by calendar year end 2026, subject to conditions. It will be funded by a mix of debt, including hybrid bonds, and equity, including treasury shares disposal.

It is expected that Prysmian's acquisition of Atkore would create a one-stop shop in North America, thereby simplifying and accelerating electrification and data-center roll outs for the customers.

The transaction would help Prysmian expand its product and services in North America, further enhancing its exposure to long-term structural growth trends in electrification and data centre investment.

In the deal, Citi is serving as lead financial advisor to Atkore, and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is serving as legal advisor.