Atlanta Real Estate Forum Announces Jolly December Radio Lineup

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta Real Estate Forum is excited to announce the December Radio lineup of guests. Committed to providing listeners with the latest on Atlanta real estate, as well as news on all the holiday-themed events, attractions and things to do around the city, this month's shows offer something for everyone.

Sponsored by Jackson EMC, the award-winning real estate podcast airs twice a week and offers interviews with industry experts and details regarding Atlanta events and attractions. Denim Marketing President Carol Morgan and show producer Todd Schnick of Intrepid Group, LLC co-host the shows.

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio segments include Wednesday's All About Real Estate interview and Thursday's Around Atlanta interview.

The December 2019 lineup is as follows:

All About Real Estate



December 4 – The Velux Group is a Danish manufacturing company that strives to bring daylight and fresh air into a home. Velux Territory Representative Brant Hurdelbrink is in studio to discuss the company, what they do and special products like sun tunnels.

December 11 – Track West Partners Principals Matt Widmaier and Brett Merrill are both in studio to discuss 400 Bishop, a 130,000-square-foot loft office space, and its future plans. 400 Bishop features incredible amenities including exclusive tenant balconies, on-site food and beverage, entertainment and rooftop terraces. The building also has 52+ restaurants, 18+ shops and 6 hotels within a 1-mile radius.

December 18 – Designed to be a one-stop-shop approach, HomeSmart Realty Partners is a source for real estate, mortgage, closings and personal insurance needs. Managing Broker and Owner Rick Musto and Vice President of Operations Paul McParland join the show to discuss HomeSmart Realty Partners.

December 25 – Discover "Altogether More" with Traton Homes. With new communities including 1825 Stilesboro, Courtyards at Camden and Parkside East, plus Mangêt, Grammercy Park and Edgemoore at Milford coming soon. Join Vice President of Sales Amy Kessler as she discusses new Traton Homes communities in and around the metro- Atlanta area.

Around Atlanta



December 5 – Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) Authority Senior Sales Manager and Marketing Specialist Adeola Sokunbi joins Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio to discuss Centennial Olympic Park's International Winter Wonderland. Running until January 5 , the event includes a Chinese Lantern Festival and Christkindl Market. Skyview Atlanta and the College Football Hall of Fame are also open for visitors throughout December.

December 12 – Hammonds House Museum in Atlanta , located in a Victorian home in historic West End, will be home to Masud Olufani's exhibition in January. Masud Olufani, Atlanta based multi-disciplinary actor and artist, is in studio to discuss his exhibit, favorite television roles and new program coming soon to PBS.

December 19 – Contractor's Best Pest Solution Owner and Founder Sammy Baker is a candidate for State Senate District 45 – Northern Gwinnett . Baker discusses why he chose to run for State Senate and shares his ideas on term limits for legislators, term limits for commissioners, and leadership to keep Gwinnett County's 287(g) program in effect.

December 26 – A healing program that is unique, Casting for Recovery provides outdoor healing retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost to the participants. Participant Coordinator Diane Minick and Participant Meg Morris discuss the organization, how fly casting helps women who are recovering from breast cancer surgery, the benefits of spending time in nature and the upcoming retreats they have available.

Never miss a show by downloading Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio on your favorite podcast app or by downloading shows from iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/atlanta-real-estate-forum-radio/id477116735?mt=2.

To learn more or to be a guest on the show, contact Denim Marketing at 770-383-3360, ext. 20 or Carol@DenimMarketing.com.

