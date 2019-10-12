Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio Celebrates Eight Years On-Air

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denim Marketing is pleased to announce that its award-winning real estate-focused podcast, Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio, is celebrating eight years on air this month. Committed to providing listeners with the latest news and information regarding Atlanta real estate, events, attractions and things to do around the city, this show offers something for all listeners whether that is an inside scoop on a new home builder or something fun to do for the weekend.

Sponsored by Jackson EMC, the real estate podcast airs twice a week and offers interviews with industry experts and details regarding Atlanta events and attractions. Denim Marketing President Carol Morgan and show producer Todd Schnick of Intrepid Group, LLC co-host the shows. Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio segments include Wednesday's All About Real Estate interview and Thursday's Around Atlanta interview.

"We have hosted the who's who of Atlanta home building, development and real estate in our first eight years," Morgan said. "Podcasts are the perfect platform for storytelling, and I enjoy getting to know our guests and highlighting their companies' projects, products and events."

The podcast is available for 24/7 download on all podcast apps including iTunes, Stitcher, BluBrry, Google and many others. The show can also be found at http://www.AtlantaRealEstateForumRadio.com

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio has won the following prestigious awards:



2013 AVA Digital Gold Award for Audio Production/Radio/Podcast

2013 Gold Hermes Messenger for Radio/Podcast

Silver OBIE from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association for Best Audio/Video 2013 for Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio

Phoenix Award from the Public Relations Society of America, Georgia Chapter for Best Podcast 2014

Gold OBIE from the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association for Best Audio Spot 2015

Never miss a show by downloading Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio on your favorite podcast app or by downloading shows from iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/atlanta-real-estate-forum-radio/id477116735?mt=2.

To learn more or to be a guest on the show, contact Denim Marketing at 770-383-3360, ext. 20 or Carol@DenimMarketing.com.

A special thank you to Jackson EMC for sponsoring Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio. Jackson EMC offers homebuyers peace of mind and lower bills with its certified Right Choice™ home program. Right Choice homes are built to be energy efficient and sustainable with improved indoor air quality, convenience and comfort. For more information on the Right Choice homes program and Jackson EMC, visit RightChoice.JacksonEMC.com.

About Atlanta Real Estate Forum:

Dedicated to promoting Atlanta real estate trends and news, Atlanta Real Estate Forum is Atlanta's favorite, award-winning real estate blog. The site promotes news of interest to consumers and industry insiders from community grand openings, model homes, amenities and more. For more information or to subscribe for daily updates, visit http://www.AtlantaRealEstateForum.com.

About Denim Marketing:

Whether stonewashed, faded or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to meet each client's needs and niche. Established in 1999 as Flammer Relations, Denim Marketing began with the basics, providing public relations services to clients. The company has expanded its services over the years to become a full-service marketing agency specializing in strategic marketing, media relations, blogging, social media, promotions, advertising and much more. Denim Marketing aims to be a go-to source for companies looking for a comfortable fit, strong relationships and results. Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at http://www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or email Carol@DenimMarketing.com.

SOURCE Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio