Atlanta Site Strengthens Sims Lifecycle Services' Operational Footprint

– New center dedicated to optimizing repurposing of electronic equipment for the city's growing business and data center industries –

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader in IT asset disposition (ITAD), data center circularity and electronics recycling, is pleased to open its newest circular center in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta is one of the country's largest and fastest growing data center markets, and it is the headquarters for more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies. SLS' newest facility will provide Atlanta-based enterprises with secure, sustainable and local redeployment, reuse and recycling for IT equipment and data center material.

Sean Magann, chief commercial officer for SLS, says, "Atlanta is a vibrant, growing city, and we are thrilled to be part of the community. The region's strong infrastructure and competitive energy prices make it an ideal location for data centers, which makes it a great location for our new circular center. Being local enables us to provide timely and sustainable solutions to our clients."

With the addition of the Atlanta circular center, which opened in April, SLS now operates nine facilities across North America. The company also operates circular centers in Europe, Australia, Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of data center and corporate technology devices and recognizes the value in end-of-life IT hardware. The company supports Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with the navigation of ongoing technology shifts. SLS' secure and responsible management of decommissioning and dispositioning IT assets recovers value via reuse, redeployment, recycling and precious metal recovery.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the technology industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-site-strengthens-sims-lifecycle-services-operational-footprint-301601070.html

SOURCE Sims Lifecycle Services