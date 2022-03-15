|
15.03.2022 15:00:21
Atlanta Track Club and Microsoft create new programs to encourage healthy habits and STEM education
Microsoft Named as Club’s Official Technology PartnerATLANTA — MARCH 15, 2022 — Young runners will have a chance to focus on fitness and their futures this spring, thanks to a multi-year collaboration between Atlanta Track Club and Microsoft. Microsoft will become the Official Technology Partner of Atlanta Track Club focusing on the Club’s youth programming and events.Beginning this year, Microsoft will become the title sponsor of Peachtree Junior, Atlanta Track Club’s marquee youth event, which takes place July 3, the day before the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) Peachtree Road Race. Microsoft will integrate STEM activities into the Microsoft Peachtree Junior, the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix, and the Club’s free-to-all Kilometer Kids Program in more than 40 schools in the Atlanta area. These activities are based on the Microsoft MakeCode platform, where kids will learn how to code a running-themed video game and use a micro:bit device to create their own personal step counters.“Atlanta Track Club’s youth programming is the foundation of Running City USA,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “The Club believes in the long-term impact running and walking have on a child’s future. The ability to integrate technology and valuable life skills with our mission of health and fitness is a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to the Atlanta community and its next generation.”“It is very exciting to work with Atlanta Track Club to find ways of introducing STEM and computer science through running-themed activities to children around Atlanta,” said Jeff Hansen, general manager of strategic partnerships at Microsoft. “Beyond the youth experiences, Microsoft is also exploring how technology can empower the Atlanta Track Club to best serve its community.”In addition to youth programming, Microsoft will work with Atlanta Track Club to streamline the Club’s technology operations through Microsoft’s wide range of products, such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. The Club will have access to Microsoft Surface tablets at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on July 4 to ensure efficient, reliable communication between staff and volunteers at the world’s largest 10K race.About Atlanta Track Club Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second-largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) — the largest 10K running event in the world — the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year. Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives, including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets, and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.For more information, press only:Microsoft Media Relations, WE Communications for Microsoft, (425) 638-7777, rapidresponse@we-worldwide.comNote to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contactsThe post Atlanta Track Club and Microsoft create new programs to encourage healthy habits and STEM education appeared first on Stories.
