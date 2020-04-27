Atlantic Data Forensics Offers Free Computer Incident Response Services To Healthcare Organizations

ELKRIDGE, Md., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to an unprecedented increase in ransomware and data breach activity during the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic Data Forensics, Inc. announced today that it will provide Digital Forensics/Incident Response (DFIR) services to US-based healthcare organizations and first responders whose COVID-19 related patient care and other front-line systems have been compromised by cybercriminal activity.

During this time of disruption, emergency expansion and resource limitation for healthcare providers dealing with the impact of COVID-19, cybercriminals have stepped up their attacks on those same providers through phishing and probing networks in an effort to profit from disabling hospital computer systems through ransomware, stealing patient healthcare data or furthering financial fraud schemes.

Last week the FBI reported through their Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3), that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau has seen the number of incidents reported increase from 1,000 per day to upwards of 4,000. Likewise, Atlantic Data Forensics has responded to a significant increase of cybersecurity incidents due to increased cybercriminal activity during the pandemic.

"After looking at current cyber threat intelligence and our own surge in incident response activity, I realized the company could help by providing free services to not only our healthcare clients that are under increased attack, but to all healthcare organizations currently on the front lines of this battle." said Brian Dykstra, CEO, of Atlantic Data Forensics, "I chose to present this offering to the healthcare community because, like many other people, I've been challenged in trying to find a way to contribute and directly assist health care professionals during this pandemic."

Atlantic Data Forensics has a team of experienced, computer incident responders and computer forensic examiners that are the choice of many of the nation's largest businesses, law firms, government agencies and non-profit organizations.

