Atlantic HPC Group To Go Public Via Aperture AC Merger

(RTTNews) - Atlantic HPC Group Inc., a digital infrastructure company, announced Friday a business combination agreement with Aperture AC (APUR), creating a publicly traded company designed to enhance financial flexibility and strengthen credibility with long-term customers.

Under the deal terms, Aperture will acquire Atlantic for a pre-money equity value of $150 million, paid in Aperture shares valued at $10.00 per share. Aperture will also issue 15 million shares of Class A common stock to Atlantic's current stockholders.

The combined company is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AHPC" upon deal completion, anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. Aperture is expected to be renamed Atlantic HPC Corp., or another name as Atlantic determines.

Atlantic stockholders are expected to roll 100% of their equity into the combined entity. The transaction is expected to generate up to $102 million in gross proceeds from cash held in the Aperture trust account, assuming no redemptions by Aperture's public shareholders and before transaction expenses.

On September 8, APUR closed trading at $10.02 on the Nasdaq.