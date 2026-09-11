Aperture AC Registered a Aktie

Aperture AC Registered a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41T91 / ISIN: KYG0474D1016

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.09.2026 14:16:30

Atlantic HPC Group To Go Public Via Aperture AC Merger

(RTTNews) - Atlantic HPC Group Inc., a digital infrastructure company, announced Friday a business combination agreement with Aperture AC (APUR), creating a publicly traded company designed to enhance financial flexibility and strengthen credibility with long-term customers.

Under the deal terms, Aperture will acquire Atlantic for a pre-money equity value of $150 million, paid in Aperture shares valued at $10.00 per share. Aperture will also issue 15 million shares of Class A common stock to Atlantic's current stockholders.

The combined company is expected to commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "AHPC" upon deal completion, anticipated in the first quarter of 2027. Aperture is expected to be renamed Atlantic HPC Corp., or another name as Atlantic determines.

Atlantic stockholders are expected to roll 100% of their equity into the combined entity. The transaction is expected to generate up to $102 million in gross proceeds from cash held in the Aperture trust account, assuming no redemptions by Aperture's public shareholders and before transaction expenses.

On September 8, APUR closed trading at $10.02 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aperture AC Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Aperture AC Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aperture AC Registered Shs -A- 10,03 0,10% Aperture AC Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen