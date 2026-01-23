Atlantic International Aktie

Atlantic International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40GLH / ISIN: US0485921094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 14:33:02

Atlantic International Corp. Buys Circle8 Group In An All-stock Deal

(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN), a strategic staffing and workforce solutions provider, Friday announced the acquisition of Circle8 Group, an IT and technology staffing company.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed and the said acquisition was completed as an all-stock transaction.

As per the company, this acquisition creates a diversified global workforce solutions platform with approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and expands its global footprint into European markets.

Further, Circle8 generated revenue of approximately $780 million in 2025 and is on track to reach $1 billion organically in 2026, Atlantic International added in a statement.

In pre-market activity, ATLN shares were trading at $3.96, up 5.33% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atlantic International Corp Registered shs 3,86 2,93% Atlantic International Corp Registered shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:37 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20:10 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt leichter -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen gehen fester ins Wochenende
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt Verluste einsteckte, tendierte der deutsche Leitindex leicht aufwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Am Freitag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen