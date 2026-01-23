Atlantic International Aktie
WKN DE: A40GLH / ISIN: US0485921094
|
23.01.2026 14:33:02
Atlantic International Corp. Buys Circle8 Group In An All-stock Deal
(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN), a strategic staffing and workforce solutions provider, Friday announced the acquisition of Circle8 Group, an IT and technology staffing company.
The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed and the said acquisition was completed as an all-stock transaction.
As per the company, this acquisition creates a diversified global workforce solutions platform with approximately $1.2 billion in annual revenue and expands its global footprint into European markets.
Further, Circle8 generated revenue of approximately $780 million in 2025 and is on track to reach $1 billion organically in 2026, Atlantic International added in a statement.
In pre-market activity, ATLN shares were trading at $3.96, up 5.33% on the Nasdaq.
