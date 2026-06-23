Atlantic International Stock Soars 139% On Dutch Government Contract Win

(RTTNews) - Atlantic International Corp. (ATLN) shares surged 138.72 percent, gaining $0.61 to $1.0499 on Tuesday, after the company announced that its Circle8 Group subsidiary, Seven Stars B.V., secured a four-year framework agreement with the Dutch Vehicle Authority (RDW) to provide specialized ICT professionals.

The stock is currently trading at $1.0499, compared with its previous close of $0.4398. During the session, shares opened at $1.1750 and traded between $0.9750 and $1.3300 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to 242.66 million shares, vastly exceeding the average daily volume of 493,225 shares.

The contract, awarded through a competitive procurement process involving sixteen participants, carries a minimum estimated value of approximately $52 million over its term.

Atlantic International's 52-week range is $0.4140 to $5.25.