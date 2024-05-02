|
02.05.2024 18:55:17
Atlantic Lithium approved to list on Ghana Stock Exchange
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11) has received approval from the Ghana Stock Exchange’s (GSE) listing committee and Ghana’s Securities and Exchange Commission to be listed on the country’s exchange. The company will be the country’s first near-term lithium producer to list on the GSE.The miner is currently advancing its flagship project, the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, a hard rock spodumene deposit in Ghana’s Central Region, towards production as the country’s first lithium mine.According to the June 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project, Ewoyaa is expected to produce a steady state of 365,000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum, making it one of the largest spodumene mines in the world.Half of the lithium produced at Ewoyaa will be sent to a refinery of US-based Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ, ASX: PLL), which is the Australian firm’s second-largest shareholder and has agreed to provide most of the funds for building the mine. On 20 October 2023, the Company announced that Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources had granted a mining lease for the project, comprising the proposed Ewoyaa Lithium Mine and Processing Plant.The company currently awaits parliamentary ratification of the mining lease and has stated that it is advancing the necessary permitting steps, with the intention of breaking ground at Ewoyaa in H2 2024.The project is set to achieve nameplate capacity in 2026.Shares of Atlantic Lithium rose 3.4% by 3 p.m. BST. The lithium developer has a market capitalization of £$134 million ($167 million).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlantic Lithium Limited Registered Shs
|0,23
|-0,85%
|On
|33,27
|1,62%
