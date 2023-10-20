|
20.10.2023 12:26:00
Atlantic Lithium granted 15-year permit for Ghana mine
Ghana’s government has granted Atlantic Lithium’s (ASX: A11) local subsidiary a mining permit for its flagship Ewoyaa project, which will be the West African country first lithium operation.The 15-year permit allows the Australian miner’s unit Barari DV Ghana Limited to start building a lithium mine in the country’s Cape Coast region, around 100km south-west of capital city Accra. The decision comes after comes after Atlantic Lithum’s almost six years of exploration and is part of Ghana’s strategy to tap into the global move towards electric vehicles (EVs) and renewables.The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has increased the royalty rate to 10% from the standard 5% and the state’s interest in the project to 13% from 10%, it said in a statement.As part of the deal, Ghana’s sovereign wealth fund, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), will acquire 6% in Ewoyaa and 3.06% in Atlantic Lithium, which will be required to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange.The company will also work on developing a lithium processing plant to maximize the economic benefit of a mineral it has often shipped to China for processing, the ministry added.“The Mining Lease is a major endorsement of the viability of the Project and a landmark de-risking milestone in its advancement towards production,” Atlantic Lithium chairman, Neil Herbert, said in a statement. “The Government of Ghana, which is eager to build upon its mining history that spans back over a century and diversify away from its long-standing gold production, has remained incredibly cooperative throughout our application process and we wholeheartedly welcome their support,” Herbert noted.Half of the lithium produce at Ewoyaa will be sent to a refinery of US-based Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ, ASX: PLL), which is the Australian firm’s second-largest shareholder and has agreed to provide most of the funds for building the mine. Atlantic Lithium aims to produce a total of 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, or 350,000 tonnes annually, over 12 years from the site. That would make it the world’s 10th-biggest project, according to the company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlantic Lithium Limited Registered Shs
|0,28
|29,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.