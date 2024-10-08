|
08.10.2024 15:23:00
Atlantic Lithium secures final permit to build Ghana mine
Atlantic Lithium (ASX: A11) is ready to start building Ghana’s first lithium mine after securing the operating permit for its flagship Ewoyaa project in the West African country.The licence was the final regulatory approval required by the company to begin construction of the Ewoyaa mine and processing plant, and represents an important milestone towards Atlantic Lithium’s reaching a final investment decision.The Australian junior is currently awaiting the ratification of its 15-year mining permit by Ghana’s parliament. Atlantic Lithium expects lawmakers to resume sitting on October 15 and it hopes to break ground at the asset, which will also be its first mine, before the end of the year. “We hope that ratification can occur in the coming sitting, which would set us on the path towards construction and operation of this globally significant lithium project,” executive chairman Neil Herber, said in the statement.Ewoyaa is being advanced under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL). The miner is expected to fund close to 70% of the $185 million development costs outlined in a 2023 feasibility study.Half of the lithium produced at the mine will be sent to a Piedmont refinery. Piedmont is the Australian firm’s second-largest shareholder with a 22.5% stake in its projects in Ghana, including Ewoyaa, and has an option to earn 50%.Atlantic Lithium aims to produce a total of 3.6 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate, or 350,000 tonnes annually, over 12 years from the site. That would make it the world’s 10th-biggest lithium project, according to the company.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlantic Lithium Limited Registered Shs
|0,20
|15,43%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationszahlen im Blick: Leichtes Minus an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus - Hang Seng haussiert
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag volatil. Der deutsche Markt bewegte sich nach unten. In den USA setzen sich die Verkäufer durch. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Donnerstag positive Vorzeichen zu sehen, vor allem in Hongkong dominierten die Bullen.