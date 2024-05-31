|
31.05.2024 15:58:31
Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2024
Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2024-05-31 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 1st quarter results for 2024. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website.
Highlights for Q1 2024:
G&A cost was DKK 0.8MM
Operating profit was DKK 0.6MM
Net loss was DKK 0.2MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -115.7MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM
Atlantic Petroleum in brief:
Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.
Further Details:
Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.
Announcement no.: 5/2024
Issued: 31-05-2024
P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands
Website: www.petroleum.fo
Attachment
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Atlantic Petroleum P-F
|0,32
|-3,93%
