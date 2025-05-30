Atlantic Petroleum P-F Aktie

Atlantic Petroleum P-F für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0DN9X / ISIN: FO000A0DN9X4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
30.05.2025 20:08:23

Atlantic Petroleum – Condensed Consolidated Interim Report – 1st Quarter 2025

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2025-05-30 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) today posts its 1st quarter results for 2025. This announcement should be read in conjunction with Atlantic Petroleum’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Report, which is released separately and posted on the Company’s website.

Highlights for Q1 2025:

G&A cost was DKK -0.3MM
Operating loss was DKK 2.5MM
Net loss was DKK 2.3MM
Net assets/share-holders equity was DKK -115.1MM
Bank debt was DKK 59.4MM


Mark T. Højgaard, CEO commented:

Atlantic Petroleum reached an agreement on the 4th April 2025 with its main creditors to reduce the Company’s debt. The total debt will be reduced by at least DKK 90MM. However, the debt restructuring is not finalized. The Directors now expect that finalization of the agreed upon framework will be in place 3rd Quarter 2025.

The ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the finalization of the debt restructuring, and the cash flows generated from the interest in the Orlando field.

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, (markh@petroleum.fo). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 7/2025

Issued: 30-05-2025

P/F Atlantic Petroleum
Lucas Debesargøta 8
P.O.Box 1228
FO-110 Torshavn
Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Atlantic Petroleum P-Fmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Atlantic Petroleum P-Fmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Atlantic Petroleum P-F 0,27 -1,45% Atlantic Petroleum P-F

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20:21 Mai 2025: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
19:07 Depot-Check Q1 2025: Diese Aktien favorisiert Jeremy Grantham
29.05.25 Stanley Druckenmillers Investmentausblick: So sieht sein Depot zum Start ins Jahr 2025 aus
28.05.25 Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
27.05.25 Carl Icahns Favoriten: Diese Aktien wählte er im 1. Quartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen tendieren bergab -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich freundlich ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag höher. Die Wall Street notiert zum Wochenende mit negativer Tendenz. In Asien ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen