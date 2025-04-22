Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Aktie

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C469 / ISIN: GG00BMB5XZ39

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
22.04.2025 09:00:00

Atlantic SuperConnection Spinout

Following the positive progress announced to the market on the Uprated Connection Agreement and the Cable Framework Agreement Global InterConnection Group Ltd ("GIG” or the "Company”) is delighted to announce that the Board has reached agreement to SpinOut Atlantic SuperConnection, thus paving the way for Atlantic SuperConnection to advance to FID.

 Please see the full announcement attached.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shs 4,38 0,00% Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.25 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.04.25 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollkonflikt weiter im Visier: ATX und DAX vor schwacher Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Nach der Osterpause dürften sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Leitindex nachgeben. Asiens Börsen finden am Dienstag derweil keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen