Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C469 / ISIN: GG00BMB5XZ39
|
22.04.2025 09:00:00
Atlantic SuperConnection Spinout
Following the positive progress announced to the market on the Uprated Connection Agreement and the Cable Framework Agreement Global InterConnection Group Ltd ("GIG” or the "Company”) is delighted to announce that the Board has reached agreement to SpinOut Atlantic SuperConnection, thus paving the way for Atlantic SuperConnection to advance to FID.
Please see the full announcement attached.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Disruptive Capital Acquisition Company Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!