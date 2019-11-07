Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation Announces Flu Prevention Steps to Protect Their Employees, Including Germicidal Ultraviolet (UV-C) Room Air Sanitizers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation makes it their business to fight the flu. The first step in fighting the flu is to get the flu shot. Since the flu season starts in October until March, Atlantic Ultraviolet makes it a point to host a Flu Vaccination Clinic in early Fall, where their employees can simply sign-up and get their shot.

Ann Wysocki, COO of Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® says, "Atlantic Ultraviolet offers onsite seasonal flu vaccination to all their employees at no cost. We know that the first and most important step in protecting against the flu viruses is the flu vaccine."

The second step Atlantic Ultraviolet takes is to educate their employees on flu prevention by posting information in multiple locations describing preventative measures that should be taken. The posters describe the best way to avoid the spread of germs by washing hands, covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when they cough or sneeze, and to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Thirdly, employees are asked to disinfect their workspaces, and the company takes care of disinfecting high traffic areas and common spaces.

The fourth step is Atlantic Ultraviolet knows employees might not know they have the flu if the symptoms are not severe yet, so they come into work, and they are potentially infecting the entire staff. To combat this issue, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation has installed their SANITAIRE® Ultraviolet (UV-C) Room Air Sanitizers which protect room occupants from infection due to flu and airborne microbes.

The SANITAIRE® can effectively destroy flu and airborne microbes including bacteria, mold, and virus in occupied spaces. SANITAIRE® UV-C Room Air Sanitizers utilize STER-L-RAY® Germicidal Ultraviolet (UV-C) Lamps, which are completely enclosed within a stainless steel and reflective aluminum exposure chamber and are safe for use in rooms whether occupied or unoccupied. The lamps produce short-wave radiation at 254 nanometers (nm)—a wavelength that is highly lethal to bacteria, virus, and other microorganisms. Air is drawn in through a washable electrostatic particulate filter, the air is forced into the ultraviolet exposure chamber where it is irradiated by germicidal ultraviolet light, and the purified air exits the sanitizer, through louvered exhaust panel. Models are available in a number of different configurations, free-standing, wall or ceiling mount, recessed ceiling mount, and mobile, so to adapt to any setting. Offices, conference rooms and common areas alike can have the air sanitized.

About Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® (AUV)

Manufacturers / Engineers / Sales / Service - Germicidal Ultraviolet Equipment & Lamps

In 1963, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® began engineering and manufacturing ultraviolet water purification equipment, ultraviolet air sanitization, and surface disinfection systems, and germicidal UV lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They continue to engineer and manufacture their products in the USA.

Germicidal ultraviolet lamps used in Atlantic Ultraviolet's products produce shortwave radiation that is lethal to bacteria, virus, and other microorganisms. Well established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe, quick, and easy to use due to its by-product free process. The method is unique without the use of heat or chemicals.

