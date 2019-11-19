Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation is pleased to announce they will be attending and exhibiting at MJBizCon 2019

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hosted at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and brought to you by the editors of MJBizDaily, MJBizCon 2019 is the largest gathering of MJBiz business professionals in the world. With over 1,300 exhibitors from more than 70 countries, attendees exceeding 35,000, and programming to benefit every sector, there is no show quite like it. Atlantic Ultraviolet will exhibit at Booth C9217, showcasing its product lines for use in the MJBiz industry—which purifies water, air, and surfaces.

"We offer many custom-engineered UV-C Air and Surface Disinfection and UV-C Water Purification product lines that were designed with the agricultural industry in mind. They utilize STER-L-RAY ® Germicidal Lamps producing ultraviolet wavelengths lethal to bacteria and mold that could occur during agricultural cultivation. We look forward to meeting all the exhibitors and visitors at MJBizCon as we seek to contribute to this growing industry."

—Ann Wysocki, COO of Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation®

About Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® (AUV)

Manufacturers / Engineers / Sales / Service – Germicidal Ultraviolet Equipment & Lamps

In 1963, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation® began engineering and manufacturing ultraviolet water purification equipment, ultraviolet air sanitization and surface disinfection systems, and germicidal UV lamps for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. They continue to engineer and manufacture their products in the USA.

Germicidal ultraviolet lamps used in Atlantic Ultraviolet's products produce short wave rays that are lethal to bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms. Well-established as a method of choice, ultraviolet technology is effective, economical, safe, quick, and easy to use due to its by-product free process. The method is unique, without the use of heat or chemicals.

To learn more information about Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, or how UV disinfection works, visit the official company website at Ultraviolet.com, to Shop our products visit BuyUltraviolet.com or call 1-631-273-0500, Monday – Friday, 7 am to 6 pm EST.

SOURCE Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation