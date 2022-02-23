Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28

February 23, 2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year 2021 after the closing of the market on Monday, February 28, 2022. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.



Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:15 pm (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold meetings with investors on March 1, at the Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference, on March 2, at the BofA Securities Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Leaders Conference, and on March 1, 2021, at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 6994595 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance .

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).