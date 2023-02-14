|
14.02.2023 19:01:17
Atlantica to Present Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 1
February 14, 2023 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) announced today that it will release its financial results for the year 2022 before the opening of the market on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.
Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on March 1, at the BofA Flagship Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Leaders Conference in Boston, on March 2, at the Morgan Stanley Global Energy Power Conference in New York, and on March 6, at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 451092 for all phone numbers. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.
A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.
About Atlantica
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient Natural Gas and heat, transmission lines and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).
|Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Martinez-Davis
E ir@atlantica.com
|Investor Relations &
Communication
Leire Perez
E ir@atlantica.com
T +44 20 3499 0465
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Abengoa Yield Plc
|24,36
|-1,58%
